“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city

ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job.

Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade.

“I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.

Late last year, Bueng says he contracted COVID-19 after coming in close contact with a suspect during a call for service.

“During that time, I was becoming weaker and weaker,” he said. “I was immediately life-flighted to the hospital in Fargo and spent a week in the hospital.”

Since then, Bueng has been fighting to rebuild his health so he could get back to serving his duties as police chief.

“I attended a total of 79 appointments since December of 2021,” Bueng said.

Instead, he has since been dismissed from his position.

“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming,” he said.

Bueng says now he is well enough to return and does not agree with the city’s decision to relieve him of his duties.

“On the papers, it says they need to hire a police officer and move on,” he said.

He added that it’s going to take longer to hire someone rather than just giving him his job back.

“I do believe I would be that police officer before anyone else gets hired,” he said.

Bueng took to social media to express the matter.

He says he is pleased with the community’s support.

Both Bueng and the City of Ada have submitted grievances.

The city is expected to make a final decision on Thursday.

Bueng says all he wants is to return to his position as police chief.

“I’m just hoping they look at everything as a whole and make a better decision,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.