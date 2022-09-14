Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey and Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.

The workers say no one was hurt. A report is being completed; no charges are expected to be filed. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Crookston man dead after head-on crash

Latest News

5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 2
5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather September 14
5:00 PM Weather September 14
5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 3
5:00 PM News September 14 - Part 3