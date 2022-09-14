Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.

The workers say no one was hurt. A report is being completed; no charges are expected to be filed. No arrests were made.

