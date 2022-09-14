Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

Contests
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota.

Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for a year-long mission in support of the U.S. Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield. The operation is made up of active Army, National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve support units. The task force maintains the U.S. military presence in Southwest Asia to help strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity.

“You as your soldiers know that you can’t do it without the love and unconditional support of your families back home. And to the family members that are here, know that you’ve got our respect and you’ve got our support. And that’s not just with words but that also through all the veterans organizations and programs we have,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Thirty soldiers from the same unit served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2012 and 180 soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009.

