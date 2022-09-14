Contests
Security breach reported within “Seesaw” online learning platform

West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An alert went out to parents of West Fargo elementary students on Wednesday, letting them know about a security breach within an online learning platform.

The platform, “Seesaw” told schools it involved an inappropriate photo sent by someone in another state to all Seesaw accounts.

The district reassured parents that the kids were not able to see the image, adding it was only sent to adult accounts. Seesaw has also shut down all messaging within the app while they work to resolve the issue.

If parents would like to stay informed about the situation, they can monitor through the Seesaw status page.

