Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase

By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.

Officers identified 48 year old Shawn Galusha, from Williston, North Dakota, as the driver. Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled westbound into Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office deployed vehicle spikes, bringing the vehicle to a stop on a dead-end gravel road.

Galusha fled from the suspect vehicle on foot and hid in a nearby field. The West Fargo Police Department deployed a drone to locate Galusha in the field. The drone team was able to locate Galusha in the unharvested field using thermal imaging technology. Galusha is facing several charges including felony fleeing, misdemeanor driving under suspension, and an arrest warrant for a parole violation. Additional charges are possible.

