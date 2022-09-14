Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs.

Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy.

“We’re fortunate to have our kids in a home daycare where we feel really comfortable with the provider, but even that is really expensive, you know, it’s like the cost of our mortgage,” said Kenzie.

She says nearly half of what she and her husband make go towards paying for daycare.

“Having the flexibility to keep more of our paychecks is going to make a huge impact on our lives financially,” said Kenzie.

That’s why Burgum has paired with a group of lawmakers to draft sweeping legislation that would make childcare more affordable by creating a childcare tax credit, among other things.

“We have a responsibility as a community, not only in Fargo, but across the state, to invest in these children,” said Senator Kyle Davison, representing Fargo.

And that resonates with Kenzie.

“I mean, we have three kids, so it really impacts our family, and I think it’s something that I care deeply about. Not even just for myself, but for all North Dakotans, I’d like to see us all thrive,” she said.

The bill will be presented at the next Legislative session.

The legislation hasn’t been written yet, but so far, the governor’s proposal has drawn support from lawmakers in both parties.

Previous Coverage: Burgum rolls out big plans for childcare in ND

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Crookston man dead after head-on crash
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Latest News

Jon Glawe
Vergas post office renamed in honor of mail carrier
Fergus Falls burglary suspects
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND
North Dakota National Guard sendoff ceremony
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo