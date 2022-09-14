Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs.

Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy.

“We’re fortunate to have our kids in a home daycare where we feel really comfortable with the provider, but even that is really expensive, you know, it’s like the cost of our mortgage,” said Kenzie.

She says nearly half of what she and her husband make go towards paying for daycare.

“Having the flexibility to keep more of our paychecks is going to make a huge impact on our lives financially,” said Kenzie.

That’s why Burgum has paired with a group of lawmakers to draft sweeping legislation that would make childcare more affordable by creating a childcare tax credit, among other things.

“We have a responsibility as a community, not only in Fargo, but across the state, to invest in these children,” said Senator Kyle Davison, representing Fargo.

And that resonates with Kenzie.

“I mean, we have three kids, so it really impacts our family, and I think it’s something that I care deeply about. Not even just for myself, but for all North Dakotans, I’d like to see us all thrive,” she said.

The bill will be presented at the next Legislative session.

The legislation hasn’t been written yet, but so far, the governor’s proposal has drawn support from lawmakers in both parties.

