One vehicle, several garages damaged in Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire is investigating what led to a garage fire Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, crews were called to a detached row of garages at 825 42nd St. S. When they arrived, flames were coming through the roof of the garage and had extended to a second garage.

Crews put out the fire in about 20 minutes. One vehicle and several garages were damaged, but no one was hurt. This cause of this fire is still under investigation, but Fargo Fire is reminding people to check smoke detectors monthly and replace batteries every six months.

They say smoke alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every ten years, smoking materials should be fully extinguished in an approved container and cooking fires are one of the leading caused of fire-related injuries and death.

