One arrested after report of gunshot in south Moorhead

Adil Hussein, 37, Moorhead, MN.
Adil Hussein, 37, Moorhead, MN.(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after a report of a gunshot during a fight on Moorhead’s southside Tuesday night.

Moorhead Police responded to the area of 30th Avenue and 18th Street South around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. An officer found a firearm on the ground near where two people were engaged in a physical altercation.

Adil Hussein, 37, of Moorhead was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail. A charge of obstructing the legal process is being reviewed by the Clay County State’s Attorneys Office.

Police say no injuries were reported and they did not discover any property damage. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

