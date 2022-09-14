Contests
Minnesota Energy Resources awards $11,000 to six MN fire departments

Zumbrota Fire Department among grant recipients
Zumbrota Fire Department among grant recipients(MN Energy)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Six Minnesota fire departments will receive grants to help improve public safety in their communities.

According to Minnesota Energy, it has donated more than $85,000 since 2015 through its Rewarding Responders Grant program.

More than 50 police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments across Minnesota have received grants to improve public safety.

“As the first ones called in to deal with gas and carbon monoxide leaks, we greatly appreciate Minnesota Energy Resources’ commitment to providing us with the equipment we need to do our job safely,” Zumbrota Fire Chief and one of this year’s recipients Mike Boraas said.

The 2022 grant recipients are:

  • Elko New Market Fire and Rescue — Medical training supplies
  • Park Rapids Fire Department — Thermal imaging camera
  • Pine Island Fire Department — Automated external defibrillator (AED)
  • Sanborn Fire Department — Supplemental contained breathing apparatus mask (SCBA)
  • Solway Volunteer Fire Department — Firefighting nozzles
  • Zumbrota Fire Department — Gas monitoring equipment

Minnesota Energy Resources offers its Rewarding Responders Grants annually to enhance public safety. Each emergency response agency can apply for up to $2,000 in funding. They are eligible to receive a grant if they operate in the Minnesota Energy Resources service area and complete an online grant application. They also have to demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety.

Grants can also be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.

