Minnesota Attorney General tours Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Keith Ellison is touring the new Red River Women’s Clinic location in Moorhead on Wednesday. He is being given a private tour at 4:00 p.m.

The Red River Women’s Clinic has been the only abortion provider in North Dakota and recently moved across the border to Moorhead to continue providing services to women.

Ellison says he is a fierce defender of the right for individuals to make their own decisions about their bodies, including the right to abortion.

