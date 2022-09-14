Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Minnesota Attorney General tours Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Keith Ellison is touring the new Red River Women’s Clinic location in Moorhead on Wednesday. He is being given a private tour at 4:00 p.m.

The Red River Women’s Clinic has been the only abortion provider in North Dakota and recently moved across the border to Moorhead to continue providing services to women.

Ellison says he is a fierce defender of the right for individuals to make their own decisions about their bodies, including the right to abortion.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Crookston man dead after head-on crash

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools logo
Security breach reported within “Seesaw” online learning platform
Arthur Kollie in court
Murder suspect’s mental health struggles were escalating in days, weeks prior to alleged attack
Adil Hussein, 37, Moorhead, MN.
One arrested after report of gunshot in south Moorhead
Roberto Garcia
Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo