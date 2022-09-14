Contests
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle.

Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.

Michigan Ambulance and Guardian Life Flight tended to his injuries and was flown to Altru Hospital to be treated for severe injuries. The crash is under investigation by the NDHP.

