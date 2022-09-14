Contests
Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

Roberto Garcia, 58, was arrested Wednesday in St. Paul
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested a man wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Fargo Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested on warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, who was found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14.

Garcia was arrested in St. Paul by the North Star Fugitive Task Force, a multi-agency task force led by the United States Marshals Service Minneapolis office.

