Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested a man wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Fargo Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested on warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, who was found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14.

Garcia was arrested in St. Paul by the North Star Fugitive Task Force, a multi-agency task force led by the United States Marshals Service Minneapolis office.

