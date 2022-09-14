Forecast changes start today with increasing wind, clouds

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wind & clouds will build in today as our next system approaches. Expect warmer air to spread into the southern valley, while the north remains cooler. Rain will start during the overnight hours. Storms are possible during this time, but unlikely to be severe or even strong. Wednesday will be a bit warmer thanks to the warm southerly wind which will be in place in front of the low pressure. As a result, we will see high temperatures in the 70s for most and lows around 50. Thursday will have high temps a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s while lows, moderated by the rain, will be in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The rain will linger in the area through Friday as the low pressure system will take its time moving across the Northern Plains. As a result, we will see chances of rain along with cloudy skies for most of the day on Friday. Saturday will continue to have a chance for scattered storms. Due to the slow pace of this low pressure system, our conditions will not change much between Friday and Saturday. Temps will be consistent on both days with lows in the low to mid 50s to 60s and highs on both sides of 70.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be dry and to give us a break in the rain for a day. Though the rain will have stopped, our temperatures will be pretty similar. Our lows will be in the low to mid 50s to low 60s and a high of around 70 for most. We will have another chance of rain on Monday. There is a chance of spotty showers during the morning hours, especially in the east. The rain will make way for mostly cloudy skies. We will have low temperatures in the morning in the 40s and 50s while highs by the evening will be in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will see more opportunities for scattered showers, especially in the morning. We will dry out a little bit as the day goes on. Our low will be similar to Monday with morning lows in the 50s and 60s, while our highs will be in 60s in the north to low 80s in the far south. Wednesday will be dry with some partly cloudy skies. There will be lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 50s and 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Clouds increasing throughout the day. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Chance of early morning storms. Scattered showers and storms to continue through the day. Low: 65. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Chance of scattered thunder showers for most all day. A bit cooler. Low: 58. High: 63.

SATURDAY: Rain continues to linger, especially in East. Some thunder. Low: 56. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Dry and mostly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 72.

MONDAY: Spotty AM showers. Low: 55. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Low: 58. High: 76.

WEDNESDAY: Finally dry. Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 61.

