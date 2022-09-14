Fargo schools leaders eyeing a new middle and high school

Contests
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board is eyeing a new middle and high school.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, they approved the first reading of a 10-year-long range facilities plan.

It all centers around the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is projecting increased enrollment and is already set to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.

The idea it to build a new high school west of Interstate 29 and a new middle school to feed into Davies.

Click here to view the full plan.

