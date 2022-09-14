Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabid raccoon at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Crookston man dead after head-on crash

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
Roberto Garcia
Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook
HUD
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers