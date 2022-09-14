Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo.

After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next.

They want you to stop by and give your input Saturday, September 17 from 10 AM– 3 PM. It’s in coordination with the Northern Plains Botanical Gardens ‘Scarecrows in the Garden’ event happening at 1211 28th Ave N from 12 PM - 4 PM.

Park leaders tell Valley News Live this is the initial gathering of information by their consultant, Norris Design.

A more formal timeline for next steps will be established soon.

