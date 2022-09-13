Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
(File)
18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
Water Outage
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Suspected shooter identified in Towner County triple-murder/suicide

Latest News

Former Nash school building destroyed in fire
Lynn Stauss
Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease
ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”
Dan & Randy Higgins at Arlington Nat. Cemetery
From enemy attack to heart attack, veteran survives harrowing encounters