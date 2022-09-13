West Fargo Schools to give retention stipends to staff

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo school board unanimously approved a one-time stipend to all staff at West Fargo schools.

It’s entailed of stipends of $500 for full-time educators working over 30 hours a week, $400 stipends for part-time, and $250 stipends for substitutes who worked in the district in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. It’s something administrators say is just one way they can show their appreciation to their educators who took on additional stress and responsibility, due to the high number of unfilled positions last year.

“The work that our educators do, they don’t get what they deserve, financially, so if we can give just a little back, I think it shows we care and that if we had more, we would definitely give more. We have the best educators in the world,” said Vincent Williams, the WFPS assistant superintendent.

According to the board, the stipend will come with no raises to property taxes, as the estimated cost of over one million dollars will be covered by pre-budgeted ESSER funds, which are awarded to school districts for financial impacts from COVID-19.

They are hoping to give out the stipends before the holiday break.

