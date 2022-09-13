Unsettled Pattern as We Move into the Weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The nice weather of the first half of this coming week will start to change on Wednesday as a low pressure system nears the Red River Valley. Wednesday will be quite windy and clouds will begin to gather. Rain will follow the clouds and start during the overnight hours. Storms are possible during this time, but unlikely to be severe or even strong. Wednesday will be a bit warmer thanks to the warm southerly wind which will be in place in front of the low pressure. As a result, we will see high temperatures in the 70s for most and lows around 50. Thursday will have high temps a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s while lows, moderated by the rain, will be in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The nice weather of the first half of this coming week will start to change on Wednesday as a low pressure system nears the Red River Valley. Wednesday will be quite windy and clouds will begin to gather. Rain will follow the clouds and start during the overnight hours. Storms are possible during this time, but unlikely to be severe or even strong. Wednesday will be a bit warmer thanks to the warm southerly wind which will be in place in front of the low pressure. As a result, we will see high temperatures in the 70s for most and lows around 50. Thursday will have high temps a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s while lows, moderated by the rain, will be in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The rain will linger in the area through Friday as the low pressure system will take its time moving across the Northern Plains. As a result, we will see chances of scattered showers along with cloudy skies for most of the day on Friday. Saturday could also see some spotty to scattered showers but overcast. Due to the slow pace of this low pressure system, our conditions will not change much between Friday and Saturday. Temps will be consistent on both days with lows in the low to mid 50s to 60s and highs on both sides of 70.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will have shot of scattered showers again. While showers could happen at any time of the day, it is unlikely to be a wash out. There won’t be all that much of a difference as our lows will still being the low to mid 50s to low 60s and a high of around 70 for most. We will see Sunday’s rain linger into Monday morning. There is a chance of spotty showers during the morning hours, especially in the east. The rain will make way for mostly cloudy skies. We will have low temperatures in the morning in the 40s and 50s while highs by the evening will be in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday provides yet another opportunity for rain. Again, the rain will be spotty or scattered in nature. While, unlikely to have rain all day, most locations could see a shower at some point during the day. Temperatures will continue to be a bit cool with lows in the 40s in the north and 60s in the south. Our highs for the day will be around 70.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Clouds increasing throughout the day. Low: 51. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Chance of early morning storms. Scattered rain to continue through the day. Low: 62. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Chance of scattered showers for most all day. A bit cooler. Low: 58. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Rain continues to linger, especially in East. Low: 56. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 57. High: 69.

MONDAY: Spotty AM showers. Low: 55. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered showers during the morning. Low: 58. High: 69.

