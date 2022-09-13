Contests
Rabid raccoon at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday

Raccoon
Raccoon(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADDOCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but health experts say it’s very serious. They say someone brought a rabid raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Anyone who may have been bitten or came in contact with the animal’s saliva should see a doctor and get tested for rabies. The Department of Health and Human Services says rabies, if left untreated, can be fatal.

“Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” said Amanda Bakken, an epidemiologist with HHS.

So far this year, six rabid animals have been reported in North Dakota, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk. For additional information about animal rabies activity in North Dakota, click here.

