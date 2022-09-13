ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC.

They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Their next steps will be sending letters. They also plan to meet with state leaders and ask them to take these concerns to Washington D.C.

