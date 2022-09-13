Former Nash school building destroyed in fire

NASH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday, several area fire departments battled flames at the former school in Nash, North Dakota.

In a Facebook post, crews say the fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. They were on the scene for more than five hours.

The school has been closed for more than 10 years. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fire.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.