Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.

Stauss grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School in 1963. He attended University of North Dakota and graduated with a teaching degree. After graduating from college, he was immediately drafted into the United States Army. In January 1970, he was deployed to Vietnam where he served as a Medical Corpsman and drove ambulance that picked up wounded soldiers from helicopters and transported them to the hospital or grave. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone. He was honorably discharged from active military service with the rank of Sergeant on April 27, 1971.

Stauss and his wife Marjorie have 3 children and 7 grandchildren. His funeral will be held Friday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Church in Grand Forks. Visitation begins at 9 AM.

