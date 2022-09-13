Fire destroys South Fargo home

Contests
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.

West Fargo Schools to give retention stipends to staff
