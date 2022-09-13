Crookston man dead after head-on crash

Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - A 42-year-old Crookston man is dead after a head-on crash just east of Thompson. It happened on 6th Avenue NE (County Road 7) just before 8:30 AM Tuesday.

Highway Patrol says a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile, MN was eastbound on 6th Avenue when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F150 driven by the Crookston man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

Horton was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

