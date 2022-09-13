Coats for Kids clothing drive now underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter right around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army is partnering with Hornbacher’s to collect new or gently used coats, snow pants, boots and accessories for children and adults. Collection bins are located at every Hornbacher’s store in the Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo areas.

“We know how quickly the weather can turn cold in our area, so having adequate warm, winter gear is very important. It is our goal to make sure everyone is prepared to face another winter,” said Will Altizer, Community Engagement Director for The Salvation Army.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be put towards purchasing needed winter items.

