Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Burgum rolls out big plans for childcare in ND

Governor Doug Burgum announces childcare plan
Governor Doug Burgum announces childcare plan(Governor Doug Burgum's office)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced plans Tuesday to draft legislation that would address childcare issues in North Dakota.

Burgum’s plan, which has the support of several lawmakers, will focus on making childcare services more affordable and more widely available, and on improving childcare quality statewide. Burgum says the issue can be boiled down to one problem.

“Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are more children than there are slots, is a simple way to put it,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The proposal is estimated to cost $70 million to $80 million from 2023 to 2025. Governor Burgum described the investment in young people as vital for the state’s long-term growth, and pointed to the state’s strong economic position when asked about the cost.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
(File)
18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County
SUGARBEET
Sugarbeet farmers are looking for help for this years harvest
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
South Fargo Fire
Fire destroys South Fargo home

Latest News

Signify Analytics fentanyl test kit
Fargo Cass Public Health using fentanyl tests to map areas of danger
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
5:00 PM News September 13- Part 3
5:00 PM News September 13- Part 3
5:00 PM Weather September 13
5:00 PM Weather September 13
5:00 PM News September 13 - Part 2
5:00 PM News September 13 - Part 2