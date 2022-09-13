Contests
Amtrak's Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long range routes due to the ongoing labor negotiations with other major rail companies.
By Your News Leader
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which travels east and west through North Dakota and Montana, was canceled Tuesday.

The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long range routes due to the ongoing labor negotiations with other major rail companies.

Amtrak noted that the negotiations do not directly involve the company or its workforce, but since Amtrak runs on many freight railroad tracks, thousands of miles of travel could be impacted. CNN reports that most of the routes impacted are mostly out of Chicago.

If the railroad companies fail to reach an agreement, a strike could begin as early as this Friday, involving roughly 60,000 union members.

The route carries passengers between Chicago and stops in Washington state. It has seven stops in North Dakota, including in Minot and Williston, and 12 stops in Montana.

“If your train is canceled, we will attempt to notify you at least 24 hours in advance at the contact information you provided when making a reservation—as well as offer the opportunity to receive a full refund,” said Amtrak in a service alert statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

