Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will...
Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will last three days, ending at 6:59 a.m. on Thursday.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas. Those groups have recruited temporary nurses and say they expect to maintain most services.

Nurses were seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract. Hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

The Minnesota Nurses Association said that unless benefits are substantially improved, the continued loss of nurses will leave hospitals vulnerable.

“They need to see it as the crisis that it is,” union president Mary Turner said when nurses gave notice in August of their strike plans. “We’ve said over and over that this isn’t something we do lightly but were not going to just sit back and do nothing. We can’t.”

Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly.

“It just isn’t a realistic number,” Paul Omodt, a spokesman for several of the Minneapolis-area hospitals, said last month.

Union officials say 15 hospitals would be affected by the strike, including those operated by Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children’s Hospital, North Memorial and HealthPartners. In Duluth, it’s Essentia and St Luke’s.

When Minnesota nurses went on a one-day strike in 2010, hospitals hired 2,800 replacement nurses, called in extra non-union staff and reduced patient levels. Some hospitals rescheduled elective surgeries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
(File)
18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County
Water Outage
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Suspected shooter identified in Towner County triple-murder/suicide
Arthur Kollie trial video
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

Latest News

Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
SUGARBEET
Sugarbeet farmers are looking for help for this years harvest
Valley Today - Valley Veterans on Honor Flight - September 12
Valley Today - Valley Veterans on Honor Flight - September 12
Valley Today Weather – September 12
Valley Today Weather – September 12