Sugarbeet farmers are looking for help for this years harvest

SUGARBEET
SUGARBEET(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many of the Red River’s sugarbeet farmers are searching for drivers and part-time workers to help this harvest season.

Although harvest season is typically a 10-day haul in the beginning of October, the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Association is still looking for more people to apply.

Each farmer in the Valley is affected by the shortage, “If we don’t have enough truck drivers, we can’t get our crop out of the ground, it takes a team effort and whether that be family members or friends or people coming out from the city coming to help us out on the countryside, without the help we certainly can’t get our crop out of the ground and then ultimately we can’t get paid,” said Harrison Weber, executive director at Red River Valley Sugarbeet Association.

You can apply here.

