Noem faces limited physical mobility for next several months due to back surgery

Noem sitting at a desk

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she underwent a successful back surgery that is expected to limit her physical activity and travel for the next several months.

Her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The Governor is in excellent health.”

Dr. Bydon is a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic and the Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson Professor of Neurosurgery. Dr. Bydon works out of Rochester, Minnesota, which is where Noem underwent her procedure.

“Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery,” said Noem. “As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly. In the short term, this will include amount of standing I can do and the amount of travel that I can partake in around our great state. I am grateful for the doctors’ and nurses’ steady hands – and God’s grace – as I am now back home in Pierre and on the mend.”

“I will continue to carry out my duties as your governor. I’ve always strived to be a hands-on governor, who works directly alongside all of you to make South Dakota the greatest and freest state in the nation,” Noem continued. “We will continue working towards that goal together. I ask for your continued prayers and hope to see you all soon.”

