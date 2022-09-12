Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Conner Erickson
Conner Erickson(WCCO)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WCCO) - A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game.

According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night’s game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.

“We ask everyone to keep Conner and the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers,” the football team said in a post.

In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

The family said Erickson has swelling of his skull and has been sedated since Friday, causing a fever and high blood pressure that has since been declining.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page for Erickson had already raised more than $47,000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
(File)
18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County
Water Outage
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Suspected shooter identified in Towner County triple-murder/suicide
Arthur Kollie trial video
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – September 12
NDT - Daily Motivation – September 12
NDT - King Charles III Remembers Queen Elizabeth II - September 12
NDT - King Charles III Remembers Queen Elizabeth II - September 12
NDT - Sweet and Spicy Taste Test - September 12
NDT - Sweet and Spicy Taste Test - September 12
SUGARBEET
Sugarbeet farmers are looking for help for this years harvest