Fargo Library’s “Teen Time” sessions start Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Library’s “Teen Time” sessions for teens and tweens, ages 10 to 18, start Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Dr. James Carlson Library located at 2801 32nd Ave. S.

These free weekly sessions will run on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. until December 13.

Each week features a new activity or topic. Below are the topics for each Tuesday:

First Tuesdays : Hands-on STEM-based projects such as coding, puzzles, or robotics.

Second Tuesdays : Games and open study.

Third Tuesdays : Arts and Crafts including painting, leatherwork, drawing and more.

Fourth Tuesdays: Book Talk and open study.

The Teen Librarian will be on hand to answer questions and provide book recommendations as part of the activities. No registration is required for “Teen Time” sessions and all materials will be provided.

For further details, please contact the Teen Librarian at 701.476.5978 or email teens@fargolibrary.org .

Fargo Public Library events are free and open to the public. Adults must accompany children ages nine and younger. For more information about the library and a list of upcoming events, call 701.241.1472 or visit www.fargolibrary.org .

