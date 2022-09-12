Citizens, legislators are split on ND term limits measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators and the governor might soon be subject to term limits.

The process to get term limits on the ballot has been complicated. The petition to get the measure on the ballot received the most signatures ever submitted for a measure in North Dakota history, but then it was disqualified and the BCI opened an investigation into potential fraud in the signature-gathering process. Finally last week, after a lawsuit, a judge ordered it be placed on the November ballot, leaving the people of North Dakota with a choice.

Should state officials’ service be limited?

“Oh yeah, I think they should too. I think anyone, they stay in too long, there’s just always time for change. Sometimes younger people,” said Deanna Wahl of Menoken.

“I think we need some new voices to be heard. I have two daughters and one son, and they have a lot to contribute to society. It shouldn’t be the same people year after year after year,” said Kent Morrow of Bismarck.

What exactly does the ballot measure say? Well, essentially, there are three parts. First of all, it would apply only to state legislators and the governor. That means it doesn’t include city or county officeholders, or members of Congress. Secondly, it would limit service in each role to eight years. So, after somebody has served eight years in the state House of Representatives, for instance, they could run for the state Senate, or for governor, but their time in the House would be capped. And finally, anyone who has already served in the Legislature or as governor will not have their previous time in office count against the limit, which means someone like Governor Doug Burgum would be allowed eight years after the ballot measure would be instituted.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says if it passes, it’ll be bad for North Dakota politics.

“If I had only served eight years, I would never have been comfortable, never have the expertise to do what we called the surge funding for out west. Our infrastructure was falling apart. We got a billion dollars, and we got it taken care of. That takes someone that’s been around for a while,” said Senator Rich Wardner of Dickinson.

Proponents say therein lies the problem.

“That’s true, but if you need that much institutional memory, that, to me, is another sign that the government’s just too big. The government shouldn’t be that big,” said Representative Jeff Hoverson of Minot.

The election is on November 8.

Your News Leader spoke to someone Monday who didn’t want to go on camera but expressed reservations about the measure. Since the Legislature only meets every other year, she worries lawmakers wouldn’t have enough time to learn the system and still be effective legislators.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.