Brothers in uniform: Family joins together for Honor Flight

BALTIMORE, Md. (Valley News Live) - Fighting for freedom runs in the Dudgeon family from East Grand Forks, MN.

“I was always proud of it,” says Bill Dudgeon.

The brothers Donald, Gary and Bill are three of six children in their family, and every one of the six joined the military.

“Yeah it feels good to be here,” says Gary Dudgeon. “Wish all six of us could have been here.”

The trio of brothers are now in their 80′s, and they served at different times in the 50s’ and 60s’. Seeing firsthand how lucky we are to call ourselves Americans.

“We’re free in this country, and the people we watched every day weren’t. They were living under terrible conditions,” says Bill.

With the brothers on this trip is son and nephew, Mark, also inspired to enlist in the military.

“With my dad being in the service and my uncles all being in the service, it’s just something that we did,” Mark explains. “I’m very honored to serve our country and to be here today is huge.”

The family along with all the other veterans on the Honor Flight toured Ft. McHenry, the birthplace of the Star Spangled Banner during the war of 1812. For them it’s more than a few words we sing, it’s a way of life and a family tradition.

“It’s really something to see, really,” Donald Dudgeon beams.

After the group toured Ft. McHenry, they went to the President Franklin D. Roosevelt memorial in Washington, D.C.

