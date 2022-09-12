18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a head-on crash near Grant County, Minnesota Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 79. They say 23-year-old Dalton Johnson of Brandon, Minnesota was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound. He collided head-on with an 18-year-old from Hoffman, Minnesota, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala.

Troopers say the 18-year-old was killed in the accident. His name will be released later in the week. Johnson was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital and is expected to be ok.

This crash is under investigation.

