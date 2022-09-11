Contests
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo

City of West Fargo
City of West Fargo
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11).

City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM.

The intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. will close to complete the repairs, which the city expects to take about six hours. R

Impacted residents have been notified.

Residents should contact the Water Division at (701) 353-9287 regarding repair updates or concerns.

Drivers may also experience slow downs in that area.

