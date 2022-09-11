Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Nome, North Dakota man is seriously hurt and is facing DUI charges after rolling his Polaris Ranger 900XP Saturday night.

Authorities say 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff was southbound on Cass County Highway 38, about a mile north of State Highway 46.

They say he began to swerve before rolling and being ejected from the vehicle. Storhoff is in critical, but stable condition. He was arrested for a DUI.

This crash is still under investigation.

