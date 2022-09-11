Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash

This crash is still under investigation.
(Source: MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Nome, North Dakota man is seriously hurt and is facing DUI charges after rolling his Polaris Ranger 900XP Saturday night.

Authorities say 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff was southbound on Cass County Highway 38, about a mile north of State Highway 46.

They say he began to swerve before rolling and being ejected from the vehicle. Storhoff is in critical, but stable condition. He was arrested for a DUI.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Suspected shooter identified in Towner County triple-murder/suicide
Ray Ruschel
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team
Arthur Kollie trial video
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Water Outage
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo

Latest News

Water Outage
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack - September 9
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack - September 9
10:00PM Weather September 9
10:00PM Weather September 9