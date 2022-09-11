Nice First Half of the Week

SUNDAY: Another high pressure system is sitting over the valley. This afternoon will be a bit warmer than this morning was with temperatures in the mid 70s and plentiful sun.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Next week will begin much like the weekend. Another cool morning is expected Monday with lows in the 40s again for most. Highs start to warm back up starting Monday as highs warm into the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday is again very similar with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s with a few more clouds.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The nice weather of the first half of this coming week will start to change on Wednesday as a low pressure system nears the Red River Valley. Wednesday will be quite windy and clouds will begin to gather. Rain will follow the clouds and start during the overnight hours. Storms are possible during this time, but unlikely to be severe or even strong. Wednesday will be a bit warmer thanks to the warm southerly wind which will be in place in front of the low pressure. As a result, we will see high temperatures in the 70s for most and lows around 50. Thursday will have high temps a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s while lows, moderated by the rain, will be in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The rain will linger in the area through Friday and Saturday as the low pressure system will take its time moving across the Northern Plains. As a result, we will see chances of rain along with cloudy skies for most of the day on Friday. We will also see some of this rain stick around into Saturday with spotty showers possible, especially for our eastern and northeastern counties. Due to the slow pace of this low pressure system, our conditions will not change much between Friday and Saturday. Temps will be consistent on both days with lows in the low to mid 50s to 60s and highs on both sides of 70.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see the low finally move out of our area. WE will have mostly sunny skies and a wind out of the north to north west which will bring us slightly cooler high temperatures and slightly cooler low temperatures. However, there won’t be all that much of a difference as our lows will still being the low to mid 50s to low 60s and a high of around 70 for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 45. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Clouds increasing throughout the day. Low: 51. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Chance of early morning storms. Rain to continue through the day. Low: 62. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers for most all day. A bit cooler. Low: 58. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Rain continues to linger, especially in East. Low: 56. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 57. High: 69.

