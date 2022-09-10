West Fargo Schools eye “retention stipends” for educators

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo district leaders are proposing utilizing one-time ESSER funds to provide retention stipends for WFPS educators.

The motion will be proposed, and may be approved, on Monday 9/12. The administration recommends the School Board approve a one-time retention stipend investment of $500 per educator working 30 or more hours per week, a $400 stipend for all part-time educators, recognizing these positions that are most often difficult to fill, and a $250 stipend per substitute educator engaged with the district in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year to support our regular teaching staff. A memo to the school board reads:

West Fargo Public Schools leverages its budget in two ways: revenue-based budgeting for ongoing, permanent expenses (predominately staffing) and balance-based budgeting for onetime, specific needs. The district’s revenue budget remains very tight, driven primarily by the absence of on-time funding for new learners and state foundation aid increases that have dramatically lagged inflation, particularly in the last two years.

WFPS has worked to leverage its one-time ESSER funds to provide value for both learners and taxpayers. Planned expenses of approximately $4 million per year for three years are providing added assistance ranging from floating substitutes to help address the substitute teacher shortage to targeted interventionists, working to support students through academic and behavioral challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Board leadership has also worked hard to minimize impacts on local taxpayers by using one-time ESSER dollars to construct a new elementary school without needing new property tax dollars. This strategic fiscal management, combined with the realities of unfilled staff positions throughout the 2021-2022 school year, has placed the district in a strong financial position with regards to its fund balances.

The hardworking educators (educators is a district term inclusive of all team members, from the administration to classified staff) of WFPS shouldered much of the added stress and responsibility that came from numerous unfilled positions last year, working hard to support learners in a year that was anything but the anticipated ‘new normal’. Every division of the organization was impacted, from teachers picking up additional unfilled substitute class periods to custodial and food service workers managing increased demands with fewer people.

Wanting to recognize our team members for their work with the resources available to the district, administration recommends a $500 retention stipend for all full-time educators working at least 30 hours per week, a $400 retention stipend for all part-time educators, and a $250 retention stipend for all regularly engaged substitute educators as way to recognize and attempt to retain the excellent educators of this district. The anticipated cost of these stipends are over $1 million; by leveraging budgeted but unexpended federal ESSER funds, the district can invest in team members without needing to increase property taxes. $1 million was placed in the preliminary budget for the current fiscal year while administration studied the scope and cost of various retention proposals.

