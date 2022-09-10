Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop at a convenience store.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Cisse
Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase
Ray Ruschel
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Crews works to knock down the fire at a S. Fargo apartment building.
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
Ruthie Anne Carlson
Court documents detail former Fargo school employee’s alleged relationship with teen

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot
West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Schools eye “retention stipends” for educators
FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women