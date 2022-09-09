Woman dies after wrong-way interstate crash near Manvel

MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a fiery crash along the interstate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along I-29, just eight miles north of Manvel, on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 6:30 p.m.

The crash report says a woman was going the wrong-way in a construction zone and hit a pickup head on.

The woman’s car then went into the median and started on fire.

The two people in the pickup have potential injuries, not specified in the report.

No other information about the woman who died is being released.

