Water, heat and electricity being added to Fargo National Cemetery restroom

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Fargo National Veterans Cemetery(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funding has been secured for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build a fully-developed restroom at the Fargo National Cemetery. It will include running water, heat and electricity.

This comes after concerns from veterans support groups that expanded facilities were needed to better accommodate veterans, families and volunteers.

“Our veterans, their families and the FNC volunteers deserve facilities that meet their needs and ensure they can honor the memory of those who served with dignity,” said Senator John Hoeven.

The cemetery enhancement project will also include wind walls and storage space. Work on the wind walls began this week and construction of the storage building and restroom are set to begin in the next few weeks. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The National Cemetery Administration is working to acquire additional land so the cemetery has adequate burial space in the future, initiating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process to acquire approximately 30 acres for expansion.

Hoeven asked the City of Fargo to evaluate a partnership with the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard to secure land and develop facilities at the cemetery.

