Suspected shooter identified in Towner County triple-murder/suicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details of what they believe led to four people being found dead in a rural wheat field, about 13 miles northeast of Leeds.

Authorities say evidence indicates Robert Bracken fatally shot Doug Dulmage (his boss), Justin Bracken (his own son), and Richard Bracken (his brother), before taking his own life.

Law enforcement says there was a dispute between the brothers, which had been escalating for a week or more, prior to the shooting.

You can read some of our previous coverage of this story in these links:

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/08/31/one-four-men-killed-towner-county-murder-suicide-remembered-pillar-community/

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/09/08/more-than-10000-raised-family-one-those-found-dead-towner-county-murder-suicide/

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.