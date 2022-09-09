Contests
Police: Man shoots shotgun in air from balcony, later arrested

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot a shotgun into the air while two women were outside his balcony.

Grand Forks Police say on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. they were called to the area of 2120 Library Lane for a report of a man who shot a gun.

Police say the suspect, Scott Mittledorf, was talking to two women outside of his apartment who were chasing their dog on the lawn.

The report says Mittledorf spoke with the women and then grabbed his shotgun and shot it in the air from his balcony.

Police were then immediately called and started to search for the suspect. He was found about two hours later in his apartment and arrested for terrorizing, discharge of a firearm in city limits and reckless endangerment.

At the time of this writing a mugshot was not available.

