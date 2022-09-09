Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, ND.
Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, ND.(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK (AP) - The North Dakota attorney general’s office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo.

State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.

The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.

Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Cisse
Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Ruthie Anne Carlson
Court documents detail former Fargo school employee’s alleged relationship with teen
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Latest News

NDT - Rides with Jay Thomas - September 9
NDT - Rides with Jay Thomas - September 9
News - Testimony begins in trial of man accused of brutally murdering 14-year-old girl
Live Reports: Arthur Kollie Trial
NDT - Top Talkers – September 9
NDT - Top Talkers – September 9
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN