Sunny Weekend with Frost for Some!

Tonight across the Red River Valley skies are partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures are much cooler than the last few days! Highs today have peaked in the mid and upper 60s with a couple of 70s far south. Way out in Western ND, it will be mighty chilly overnight and into Saturday morning as some will see morning lows dive into the mid 30s. This has prompted a frost advisory for those folks. Here in eastern ND and NW Minnesota, temperatures for our Saturday morning will largely be in the 40s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Another high pressure system will arrive over the valley. Saturday will start cool and crisp in the 40s for most under clear skies, and even a couple of low 50s. We won’t get too warm and will only reach into the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the valley. However, we can expect decreasing clouds through our day! Sunday morning will be crisp and chilly as we will see our first chance of low 40s and some mid-to-upper 30s! The 40s will be widespread with the better chance of those 30s and the possiblility of light, patchy frost across the far north and west. The afternoon will be a bit warmer with the temperatures in the mid 70s with plentiful sun.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Next week will begin much like the weekend. Another cool morning is expected Monday with lows in the 40s again for most. Highs start to warm back up starting Monday as highs warm into the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday is again very similar with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s with a few more clouds.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Next Wednesday could bring another shot of rain in to the area, but not until late. We will start out the day with lows in the 50s for most and upper 40s for some in the west. By the afternoon, we will notice the breeze increase and temperatures in the 70s with some highs in the 80s possible for our southern counties. A low pressure system moves in late bringing an increased chance of some rain showers. The rain shower chance continues into Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures warm into the 70s again after a morning in the 50s. By Friday we will see decreasing clouds, though a spotty shower or two may remain. High temperatures will also be a little cooler with 60s and low 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Crisp morning. Turning sunny. Low: 45. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning! Sunny and comfortable afternoon. Low: 39. High: 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 45. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers possible late. Low: 54. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit cooler. Low: 53. High: 70.

