Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause of a mobile home explosion near Thief River Falls is under investigation.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to multiple 911 calls about an explosion just outside of town on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Authorities arrived on scene and found the fire burning.

No one was hurt in the apparent explosion and no other information about the situation is being released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.