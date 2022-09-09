Contests
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

Hockey puck
Hockey puck(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!

The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita.

Currently, 85 professional athletes have a hometown listed in Minnesota. A main contributor to that number is hockey as 63 of those professional athletes are in the NHL.

The study showed that the Midwest produces the most NHL players per capita with Minnesota producing the most NHL players nationwide.

The most athletic states following Minnesota is Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

The least athletic states were shown as West Virginia, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho and Vermont.

A map of the most athletic states is below:

The Most (and Least) Athletic States in America
The Most (and Least) Athletic States in America(Offers.Bet)

You can read the full study here.

