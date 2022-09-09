Live Reports: Arthur Kollie Trial
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAPPENING NOW: The trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie is underway. He’s the man accused of killing 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in the Party City parking lot last summer. Officials say Paulsen was stabbed 25 times & strangled. Opening statements are done, first witness is up now. pic.twitter.com/75HuZ9Win4— Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) September 8, 2022
